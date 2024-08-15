Mixed Trends Across Major Asian Indices; European Markets Continue Upward Momentum

The five major Asian indices experienced a mixed trend today. South Korea’s Kospi increased 0.8 percent, Singapore’s Straits Times index added 0.7 percent, and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5 percent.

Conversely, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 0.35 percent, and China’s Shanghai Composite Index decreased 0.6 percent.

All three major European Indices were trading in positive territory today. France’s CAC 40 increased 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX gained 0.3 percent and London’s FTSE added 0.4 percent, when reports last came in.