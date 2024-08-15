THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade: Indian Benchmark Indices Close little Higher in Volatile Session; Sensex Up 149 Points 

Aug 14, 2024

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session today. At close, the Sensex was up 149 points or 0.19 percent at 79,105 and the Nifty was up 4.75 points or 0.02 percent at 24,143.

The BSE midcap was down by 0.41 percent and BSE smallcap slid 0.57 percent. In the Sensex index, 15 out of 30 companies traded in the positive territory. The top gainers today were, TCS 2.30 percent, HCL Tech 2.09 percent and Infosys 1.44 percent.

The major laggards were, ULTRA Tech Cement Company 2.46 percent, JSW Steel 1.93 percent and Tata Steel 1.81 percent. In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 5 out of 20 sectors logged gains. The major gainers were, Information Technology 1.41 percent, Teck 1.33 percent and Consumer Durables 0.13 percent. Conversely, the laggards were, Metal 1.51 percent, Commodities 1.04 percent and Energy 0.95 percent. The overall market breadth at the BSE was Negative, out of 4,036 Companies, shares of 1,498 Companies advanced, 2,425 declined and 113 remain unchanged.

You missed

URDU SECTION

سلمان خورشید انڈیا اسلامک کلچر سینٹر کے صدر منتخب India Islamic Culture Center IICC

August 14, 2024
QAUMI AWAAZ

Salman Khurshid elected as President of India Islamic Culture Center IICC

August 14, 2024
HINDI SECTION

सलमान खुर्शीद इंडिया इस्लामिक कल्चर सेंटर के अध्यक्ष निर्वाचित-India Islamic Culture Center Results

August 14, 2024
SPORTS

HC quashes ED charge-sheet against Farooq Abdullah, others in JKCA scam

August 14, 2024