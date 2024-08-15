Final Trade: Indian Benchmark Indices Close little Higher in Volatile Session; Sensex Up 149 Points 

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session today. At close, the Sensex was up 149 points or 0.19 percent at 79,105 and the Nifty was up 4.75 points or 0.02 percent at 24,143.

The BSE midcap was down by 0.41 percent and BSE smallcap slid 0.57 percent. In the Sensex index, 15 out of 30 companies traded in the positive territory. The top gainers today were, TCS 2.30 percent, HCL Tech 2.09 percent and Infosys 1.44 percent.

The major laggards were, ULTRA Tech Cement Company 2.46 percent, JSW Steel 1.93 percent and Tata Steel 1.81 percent. In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 5 out of 20 sectors logged gains. The major gainers were, Information Technology 1.41 percent, Teck 1.33 percent and Consumer Durables 0.13 percent. Conversely, the laggards were, Metal 1.51 percent, Commodities 1.04 percent and Energy 0.95 percent. The overall market breadth at the BSE was Negative, out of 4,036 Companies, shares of 1,498 Companies advanced, 2,425 declined and 113 remain unchanged.