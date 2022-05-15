FreeCurrencyRates.com

15 May 2022

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan elected President of UAE

PM Modi extends best wishes to the new leader

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been elected as president of the United Arab Emirates, a day after the death of former leader Sheikh Khalifa. Sheikh Mohamed was elected by the Federal Supreme Council, becoming the ruler of the oil-rich country founded by his father in 1971.

Sheikh Mohamed, often known as ‘MBZ’, met members of the Federal Supreme Council, made up of rulers of the UAE’s seven emirates. His ascension, which was widely expected, formalises his position as leader of the UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Sheikh Mohamed on being elected as the new President. In a tweet, Mr Modi expressed confidence that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE will continue to deepen.

