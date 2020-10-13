Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
Notification for 3rd Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections issued
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels
“Victim Was at Least Entitled To Decent Cremation”: High Court On Hathras Case
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Oct 2020 10:55:24      انڈین آواز

Sharad Pawar Objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Sharad Pawar whose NCP is an ally of Shiv Sena, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he was “shocked and surprised” at the language used by the Governor.

AMN / MUMBAI

Nationalist Congress Party, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has reacted strongly to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the reopening of places of worship. The Shiv Sena ally wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was “shocked and surprised” at the language used by the Governor.

“I must mention here that I agree the Hon. Governor can have his independent views and opinions on the issue. I also appreciate the prerogative of the Governor to convey his views to the Chief Minister. However, I am shocked and surprised to see the letter of the Governor released to the media and the kind of language used in the letter,” he said in the letter to PM.

On Monday, the Governor wrote to Uddhav Thackeray “requesting him to announce forthwith” the reopening of places of worship with Covid precautions. “You have been a strong votary of Hindutva. You had publicly espoused your devotion for Lord Rama by visiting Ayodhya after taking charge as Chief Minister. You had visited the Vitthal Rukmini Mandir in Pandharpur and performed the puja on Ashadhi Ekadashi,” Mr Koshyari wrote.

“I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of places of worship time and again or have you turned ‘secular’ yourselves, a term you hated?”

The Chief Minister retorted that his Hindutva did not require a certificate from the Governor or anyone and that he would take a decision after careful consideration. “You said I am getting divine premonitions? Maybe you get them but I am not so big,” he wrote back in Marathi.

Mr Thackeray reminded the Governor that the reopening of temples or delaying it “is not a question of secularism” and questioned whether Mr Koshyari had forgotten his own constitutional oath.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football: Mohammedan Sporting rout ARA FC 4-1

AMN / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) outplayed ARA FC 4-1 for their second successive win in the Hero I ...

Muddappa fastest; double for Bharatraj, Rafiq; National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Bengaluru’s reigning champion Hemant Muddappa (Mantra Racing) emerged the fastest rider in ...

Indian swimming fraternity welcomes decision to reopen swimming pools

AMN The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country. Y ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!