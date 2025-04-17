Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Severe Hailstorm Hits Pakistan, Claims 5 Lives and Damages Iconic Faisal Mosque

Apr 17, 2025

A powerful hailstorm struck parts of Pakistan, killing at least five people and causing widespread damage in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Golf ball-sized hailstones smashed vehicles and buildings, including Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, flash floods disrupted traffic and claimed lives, including a soldier killed by lightning. In Punjab, wall collapsed and lightning strikes left three dead. Crops were heavily damaged across affected regions.

Meteorologists said the storm was caused by a clash of hot air rising from Punjab and cold winds from northern Iran, creating a sharp temperature contrast.

