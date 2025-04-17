Trump Administration Threatens to Revoke Harvard’s Certification for International Students Over Security Concerns

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Trump administration has issued a stark ultimatum to Harvard University, threatening to revoke its certification to enroll international students unless it provides records detailing alleged illegal and violent activities by foreign students.

In a letter yesterday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded the records by April 30, accusing Harvard of enabling antisemitism and extremist riots and poses a threat to national security.

Without certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, Harvard would be barred from sponsoring student visas, affecting thousands of international students.

Harvard has not yet commented over the issue.