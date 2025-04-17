Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Administration Threatens to Revoke Harvard’s Certification for International Students Over Security Concerns

Apr 17, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Trump administration has issued a stark ultimatum to Harvard University, threatening to revoke its certification to enroll international students unless it provides records detailing alleged illegal and violent activities by foreign students.

In a letter yesterday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded the records by April 30, accusing Harvard of enabling antisemitism and extremist riots and poses a threat to national security.

Without certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, Harvard would be barred from sponsoring student visas, affecting thousands of international students.

Harvard has not yet commented over the issue.  

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 34 sacks of illegally obtained Shaligram stones confiscated in Mustang

Apr 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Fed Chairman warns of lasting economic consequences due to Trump’s tariff policy

Apr 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Severe Hailstorm Hits Pakistan, Claims 5 Lives and Damages Iconic Faisal Mosque

Apr 17, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: 34 sacks of illegally obtained Shaligram stones confiscated in Mustang

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Fed Chairman warns of lasting economic consequences due to Trump’s tariff policy

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Administration Threatens to Revoke Harvard’s Certification for International Students Over Security Concerns

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Severe Hailstorm Hits Pakistan, Claims 5 Lives and Damages Iconic Faisal Mosque

17 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!