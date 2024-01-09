Severe cold conditions likely to continue over North India during next 24 hours

Cold to Severe Cold Day conditions are likely to continue over some parts of Haryana, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 24 hours and abate thereafter. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the minimum temperatures will be in the range of 7 to 10 degree celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It has forecast dense fog conditions over Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, north Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura over next three days.

The weather office has also predicted light to moderate rainfall over south Peninsular India with isolated heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during next 24 hours.