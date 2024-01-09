CBI Conducts Raids in Railway Exam Paper Leak Case

FILE

CBI has conducted searches at around twelve locations in a case related to paper leakage of General Departmental Competitive Examination conducted by Railway Recruitment Centre. The raids were conducted at Surat, Amreli, Navsari in Gujarat, Mumbai in Maharashtra and Buxar in Bihar.



A case was registered on a complaint from Western Railway, against certain Officials of Railways and others unknown employees of a private company on the allegations of leaking question papers. It was alleged that some candidates were allegedly provided the paper through Whatsapp messages and few candidates were physically shown the question papers through mass gathering.