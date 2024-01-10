Former Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay’s PDP wins parliamentary elections in Bhutan

AMN

Former Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has won most seats in Bhutan’s parliamentary elections and will form a new government. Bhutan Broadcasting Service reported that the PDP had won 30 of the 47 National Assembly seats to return to power and the Bhutan Tendrel Party has secured 17 seats.

Tobgay, 58, is expected to become Prime Minister for the second time. His PDP manifesto cited government statistics showing that one in every eight people were struggling to meet their basic needs for food and other necessities.

Approximately half a million voters selected the members of parliament from a pool of 94 candidates presented by the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and the PDP. A primary round of voting in November eliminated three other parties, including the governing centre-left Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa party.