Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away in Kolkata after prolonged illness.

AMN

Music maestro and classical vocalist, Padma Bhushan awardee Ustaad Rashid Khan died at a private hospital in Kolkata today. He was a maestro of classical Hindustani music.

He was suffering from prostrate cancer and was admitted in the hospital since November last year.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari have expressed deep sorrow at his untimely death. He was 55.

Speaking about Rashid Khan’s death, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can’t believe that Rashid Khan is no more.”

The musician’s health took a downturn after experiencing a cerebral attack last month. The 55-year-old from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana initially received treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a subsequent stage, he opted to continue his treatment exclusively in Kolkata. According to sources, Khan was initially responding positively to the treatment.

Born in Uttar Pradesh’s Badayun Rashid Khan, who is also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan (1909–1993).