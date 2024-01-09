PM Modi and UAE President hold roadshow in Ahmedabad

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a roadshow with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Sardar Patel International Airport Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar. During the roadshow, PM Modi waved at the crowds gathered along the road. Both leaders will hold a bilateral meeting in Gandhinagar in the evening.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade show today at Gandhinagar in the presence of the President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi, President of Timor Leste José Ramos-Horta and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. Our correspondent reports that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show which is spread across an area of two lakh square meters will be India’s largest-ever Global Trade Show. A total of 100 countries are participating in the five-day trade show as visiting countries, while 33 countries are joining as partners.

#Watch | PM Modi welcomes President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Ahmedabad Airport



UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take part in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit#GujaratMeansGrowth pic.twitter.com/ZHeVRqzhb5 — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 9, 2024

Over 1,000 exhibitors in the research sector representing 20 countries including Australia, South Korea, Singapore, UAE, UK, Germany and Norway are participating in the trade show. This time, the trade show features 13 halls, each dedicated to various themes, including ‘Make in Gujarat’ and ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’. Around 450 MSME units are also taking part in the Trade show. Cutting-edge products and services across various sectors, including the sunrise industries like electric vehicles, green hydrogen, renewable energy, semiconductors and cybersecurity will be presented during the trade show.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the Republic of Mozambique on the sidelines of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. During the meeting, Mr. Modi expressed his strong commitment to support Mozambique’s development priorities. Both leaders held productive discussions on ways to further bilateral ties, including in the areas of defence, counter terrorism, energy, health, trade & investment, agriculture, water security, mining, capacity building and maritime cooperation.