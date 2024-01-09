PM, EAM greet people on occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, this is a day to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide. He said, the dedication of the Indian diaspora towards preserving the rich heritage of the country and strengthening global ties is commendable. The Prime Minister Said, They embody the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity.

EAM Dr. S Jaishankar greets Indian Diaspora across world n Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has also greeted the Indian Diaspora across the world on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, the Nation takes immense pride in the achievements of the diaspora. He said, the diaspora’s outstanding contributions play a crucial role in enhancing India’s global standing.