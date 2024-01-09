CCPA issues notice to 31 coaching institutes for misleading advertisements

The Central Consumer Protection Authority, CCPA has issued notices to 31 coaching institutes for misleading advertisements. It has also imposed fine on nine coaching institutes for misleading advertisement.

The CCPA has observed that some of the coaching institutes mislead consumers by deliberately concealing important information with respect to course opted by successful candidates, duration of the course and the fees paid by the candidates. The authority has also observed that some of the coaching Institutes also indulge in making claims like 100 per cent selection and job guaranteed without providing verifiable evidence.



The Central Consumer Protection Authority today conducted its first meeting of the Committee constituted to prepare Guidelines with respect to misleading advertisements in coaching sector. The Committee discussed Draft of the Guidelines. The Chairman of the Committee, Chief Commissioner of CCPA Rohit Kumar Singh highlighted the need for clarity, specifically in addressing certain aspects related to advertisements in coaching sector. He said, the Guidelines shall be applicable to all the coaching institutes whether online or physical. The Guidelines also provide that coaching institutes shall not make false claims regarding success rates or number of selections and other practices that may lead to consumer misunderstanding.