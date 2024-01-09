इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jan 2024 09:44:18      انڈین آواز

CCPA issues notice to 31 coaching institutes for misleading advertisements

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Central Consumer Protection Authority, CCPA has issued notices to 31 coaching institutes for misleading advertisements. It has also imposed fine on nine coaching institutes for misleading advertisement.

The CCPA has observed that some of the coaching institutes mislead consumers by deliberately concealing important information with respect to course opted by successful candidates, duration of the course and the fees paid by the candidates. The authority has also observed that some of the coaching Institutes also indulge in making claims like 100 per cent selection and job guaranteed without providing verifiable evidence.
 
The Central Consumer Protection Authority today conducted its first meeting of the Committee constituted to prepare Guidelines with respect to misleading advertisements in coaching sector. The Committee discussed Draft of the Guidelines. The Chairman of the Committee, Chief Commissioner of CCPA Rohit Kumar Singh highlighted the need for clarity, specifically in addressing certain aspects related to advertisements in coaching sector. He said, the Guidelines shall be applicable to all the coaching institutes whether online or physical. The Guidelines also provide that coaching institutes shall not make false claims regarding success rates or number of selections and other practices that may lead to consumer misunderstanding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart