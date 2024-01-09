Preparations in full swing for Pran Pratishtha ceremony of ‘Ram lala Virajman’ in Ayodhya

AMN / Ayodhya

Preparations for this function are in full swing for The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of ‘Ram lala Virajman’ to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya.. State government is doing all arrangements to make the occasion a successful event for the invitees.

Special bhajan kirtan programs will start all over Uttar Pradesh from 14th January itself. Bhajan Sandhya programs will be organised in Ayodhya on 22nd January in which many famous bhajan artists like Anup Jalota, Richa Sharma, Tripti Shakya will perform. Talking to Aakashwani News the Culture and Tourism Minister of Uttar Pradesh Jaiveer Singh said that government will install a big statue of Maharshi Valmiki near the newly inaugurated Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya.

He also informed that the saryu Aarti on the banks of river Saryu will be developed on the lines of Ganga Aarti of Kashi. For this purpose special experts from Kashi will arrive in Ayodhya to give the Aarti a grand look which will be special for the pilgrims.