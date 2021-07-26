Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Several states open schools for senior classes following COVID-19 protocols

AMN / NEWS DESK

Several states have allowed opening of schools for senior classes following COVID-19 protocols. In Madhya Pradesh schools across the state reopened after 16 months for students of Class 11th and 12th from today with 50% attendance. As per the instructions of state government there is ban on all kinds of mass activities such as prayers, student meetings, and swimming pool sessions. Meanwhile State on Sunday reported 12 new cases.

Out of the 12 new cases of corona infection, Bhopal reported 4, Indore reported 2, Sagar 3 while Jabalpur, Gwalior and Badwani reported one case each. The positivity rate is 0.01 percent. More than 72 thousand tests were conducted yesterday.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,512. The active cases in the state reduced to 148. Government has also started a special vaccination campaign in all schools and colleges from today till July 30th to conduct complete vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff.

In Odisha physical classes for 10th and 12th class students have reopened from today. The classes are being held with strict adherence to covid-19 protocols that include adequate sanitisation and social distancing.

Even as the state continues to be under partial lockdown due to covid-19, schools for class 10th and 12th have resumed physical teaching after a long gap. While on the one hand school attendance for students has been mandated with parental consent, students can also join the classes through online mode.

Earlier, the state government decided in favour of physical classes despite the Pandemic, particularly in view of connectivity issues being faced by a number of students, especially in the far flung areas. Meanwhile, Odisha today reported 1637 new covid-19 cases thereby corroborating the sustained decline in viral transmission in the state.

In Gujarat, schools for classes 9 to 11 have been reopened with 50 percent seating capacity from today.

As Covid 19 cases dropped significantly, the government is gradually reopening educational institutions. It is not mandatory for students to attend these physical classes and the ongoing system of imparting education through online mode will also continue.

Students who wish to attend the physical classes at school will have to submit a consent form signed by their parents. Schools have been instructed to follow all the guidelines related to Covid 19, such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing.

Prior to this, Schools for Class 12, colleges and technical institutions have been opened in the state. Meanwhile the state continued to report less than 50 daily cases. Only 30 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

