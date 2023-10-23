Several parts of Delhi engulfs in thick layer of smog; Records ‘Very Poor category’ air quality

AMN

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘Very Poor category’ this morning, with the AQI at 306. Several parts of the city including India Gate, Kartavya Path, Nehru Park and Teen Murti Marg were engulfed in a thick layer of smog.



Yesterday morning, the overall air quality was recorded as “poor”, with an AQI of 266 against 173 recorded on Saturday.

Noida recorded an AQI of 290, and Gurugram 152.

The situation is a little better in India’s financial capital Mumbai, where overall AQI is relatively lower than Delhi, but in some parts of the city, it is higher than the national capital. Andheri East recorded AQI levels between 350 and 440 between the 16th and 20th of this month. However, yesterday it showed a marked improvement with AQI at 119. The AQI at Bandra Kurla Complex was 243, followed by 238 in Colaba, 219 in Sion and Deonar, 216 in Kherwadi, and 202 in Worli.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned to impose a ban on construction sites not taking pollution control measures.