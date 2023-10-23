Mahanavami being celebrated in different parts country and abroad

AMN

Today is the ninth day of the Navratri festival, known as Maha Navami, which is celebrated by the Indian diaspora across India and abroad. It is one of the most significant days of the festival, as it marks the end of the nine-day-long festival and fasts. It is also symbolic of Goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura.

It is also celebrated in the US, UK, and various other destinations abroad with great enthusiasm. Various dandiya and garba events are organized in foreign countries.



Indo-American Cultural Foundation of Central Jersey held this year’s Garbha at a new location in Monroe where residents from the Indian subcontinent are highly populated.

In the UK, Heritage Bengal Global presents a unique experience of a boat ride with Durga idols on the Thames River, replicating the Durga Puja Carnival.