ECI directs election bound states to provide proper transport facilities for senior citizens & PwD electors

AMN

In view of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana, Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed to provide proper transport facilities for 80 PLUS senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) electors. In these 5 state assembly elections, out of total electors, around 1.5 percent are above 80 years of age while PwD electors are over one percent. The commission has directed that such senior citizens and PwD electors will be assisted by volunteers appointed by District Election Officers. The ECI has also directed to give priority to PwD and senior citizens for entering polling booths. All polling stations will be set up with ramps and proper gradient to provide them convenience.



As per the ECI guidelines, the PwD electors can request for wheelchair facility by registering on Saksham-ECI App also. The Application is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It also said that at the Polling Station, visually impaired persons can take a companion to cast a vote on his/her behalf.