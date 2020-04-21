Seven districts become COVID-19 free in Haryana

AMN / CHANDIGARH

Seven districts of Haryana namely, Jind, Karnal,Sirsa, Rohtak,Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad and Yamunanagar have become COVID-19 free and no case is reported from three districts Mahendergarh Jhajjar and Rewari so far.

Today, six COVID-19 patients have been discharged after recovery and four found Corona positive. The number of persons, who had discharged after recovery till date, has risen to 147.Now 106 patients are left under treatment in Haryana and two have died so far.

In the state, the number of corona positive cases found till now have risen to 255, which include 24 foreign nationals and 64 patients from other states.