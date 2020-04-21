Palghar lynching: NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra DGP

AMN

National Human Rights Commission, NHRC has issued notice to the Director General Police of Maharashtra over mob lynching of three persons in the presence of police in Palghar District.

Acting on a complaint, NHRC, has called for a detailed report within four weeks including action taken report against the culprits and relief, if any, granted to the Next of Kin of the deceased persons.

The Commission has observed that the incident is apparently indicative of negligence by the public servants. The death of three persons in such a cruel manner by the unruly mob that too during countrywide lockdown, under extra vigil by the administration and police, amounts to gross violation of the right to life of the victims.