Sensex, Nifty Tumble as US Tariff Shock Hits Pharma, IT Stocks

Sep 26, 2025

Last Updated on September 26, 2025 2:25 pm

BIZ DESK

The benchmark Indian equity indices slipped for the sixth straight session on Friday, dragged down by fresh tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Markets turned jittery after Trump announced a 100% tariff on all branded and patented pharmaceutical products entering the U.S. starting October 1, 2025. The announcement also included a 25% duty on heavy trucks and a 50% levy on kitchen cabinets and related goods, intensifying fears of a global trade disruption.

By 2 PM, the Sensex tumbled 750.96 points (0.93%) to 80,408.72, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 239.15 points (0.96%) to 24,651.70.

On the BSE, Mahindra & Mahindra led the losers with a 3.6% decline, followed by Eternal, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and Infosys. Meanwhile, L&T, Tata Motors, ITC, Reliance Industries, and Maruti Suzuki managed to post gains.

The broader markets bore the brunt, with the Nifty MidCap 100 sliding 2% and the Nifty SmallCap 100 plunging 2.3%.

Sector-wise, the pain was most severe in Mid-Small IT firms (down 3.5%), followed by Nifty IT (–2.5%) and Nifty Consumer Durables (–2.3%). Notably, no sector traded in the green, underscoring the widespread impact of tariff concerns.

