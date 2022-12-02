FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sensex declines 416 points; Nifty ends at 18,696

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sensex and Nifty on Friday fell more than half a percent snapping winning streak of eight straight sessions. Both indices slipped amid negative cues from global share markets. The Sensex finished below the 63,000 mark while the Nifty settled below 18,700 level.  

Sensex declined 416 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 62,869. Nifty also plunged 116 points, or 0.62 percent, to end at 18,696.

In the broader market at the BSE, Mid-Cap index gained 0.8 percent and the Small-Cap index ended 0.7 percent up. 

In the Sensex pack, seven companies posted gains while 23 logged losses. Tata Steel was the top gainer as it added 1.2 percent followed by Tata Mahindra which surged 1.1 percent. Dr Reddy’s added 0.9 percent and IndusInd Bank ended 0.4 percent up.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Bank declined 2.2 percent, Hindustan Uniliver fell 1.8 percent. Maruti slipped 1.6 percent and Nestle India ended 1.5 percent down.

In sectoral indicies at BSE, 11 sectors gains while nine logged losses. Reality sector gained 0.9 percent, Metal, Telecom and Industrial indices climbed half a percent each.

On the other side, Power sector declined 1.2 percent. Auto and Utilities both, indices plunged 1.1 percent each. Tech sector ended half a percent down.

The overall breadth of the BSE trade was positive as shares of 1,948 companies gained while 1,544 fell. Shares of 129 companies remained unchanged.

