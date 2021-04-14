India fast-tracks emergency approvals for foreign COVID19 vaccines
Self-reliant India can be achieved by active contribution of youth: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the National Education Policy of 2020 as a futuristic policy in accordance with the global parameters.

He said the new policy deeply imbibes the vision of renowned educationist and former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Addressing the Association of Indian Universities’ 95th Annual Meet and National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors through video conferencing today, Mr. Modi asserted that the centre is focused to bring in both institutional and educational strength in the country.

He said, children are endowed with special capabilities and strengthening their will power with institutional strength will make them mentally and morally stronger.

The Prime Minister stressed on the need to focus on youth & their skill sets saying that the self-reliant India of our dreams can only be achieved by their active contribution.

He said, the centre is building Indian Skill Institutes in various cities across the nation to provide best training to the youth in the country.

Speaking about Bharat Ratna Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Mr. Modi said that his teachings have helped India and its citizens follow a peaceful and successful path.

Paying rich tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today, the Prime Minister said that in our struggle for Independence, our freedom fighters envisioned a new, democratic India that was guided by the gift of constitution given by Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

He said Baba Saheb always believed in three principles namely knowledge, self-respect and politeness.

Mr. Modi asserted that Dr. Ambedkar is credited for building a strong foundation of Indian constitution which further strenthened India’s perennial belief in the tenets of democracy.

The Prime Minister on this occasion also launched four books based on Dr. Ambedkar’s life, written by Kishor Makwana.

He urged the youth to read these four books namely Dr. Ambedkar Jivan Darshan, Dr. Ambedkar Vyakti Darshan, Dr Ambedkar Rashtra Darshan, and Dr. Ambedkar Aayam Darshan and requested everyone to understand the life and principles of Baba Saheb.

Association of Indian Universities (AIU), a premier apex body of higher education in the country, is conducting its 95th Annual Meet this year on 14th-15th April 2021.

The Meet is also commemorating and celebrating the 96th Foundation day of AIU, established in 1925 under the patronage of stalwarts like Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

A National Seminar of Vice-Chancellors on the theme ‘Implementing National Educational Policy-2020 to Transform Higher Education in India is also being organised during the Meet.

Governor and Chief Minister of Gujarat and Union Education Minister were also present during the inaugural session of the event which was hosted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad.

