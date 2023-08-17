Security tightened in frontier Poonch district ahead of 10-day long annual Buddha Amarnath Yatra in J&K

AMN

Security has been tightened in the frontier Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the 10-day long annual Buddha Amarnath Yatra which will begin tomorrow, August 18. Bhoomi Pujan will be performed in a traditional way today and the first batch of pilgrims will leave the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp, Jammu for the yatra tomorrow.

The Buddha Amarnath Yatra will be held from August 18 to August 27 in Mandi hills of Tehsil Mandi of district Poonch with the holy mace (Chhari Mubarak) which is being held on August 28. The Baba Buddha Amarnath shrine, also known as ‘Chattani Baba Amarnath temple’, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the oldest shrines of the Jammu region located in village Rajpura in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district. The Buddha Amarnath Temple attracts huge rush of devotees during the yatra which concludes with the arrival of ‘Charri Mubarak’ (holy mace) at the shrine from Dashnami Akhara Poonch.