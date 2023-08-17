14 teams of NDRF are conducting Search & Rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh & Punjab

AMN

NDRF has said that 14 teams of the Force are conducting Search and Rescue and flood water rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab along with other stakeholders. In a statement, the force said, keeping in mind the gravity of the situation, additional 15 teams are kept on standby in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand to tackle any unprecedented situation.

It said, so far, NDRF has rescued more than 960 victims and shifted 10 thousand 363 People to safer places in these two affected States. In view of the impending flood, 158 NDRF teams have already been deployed or pre-positioned across various vulnerable parts of the country for immediate response. A 24×7 NDRF control room is closely monitoring the situation and is in close coordination with the state and district administration.

Due to excessive rainfall for the last few days over many districts of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, due to flash flood in Kangra, Shimla and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh and Roopnagar district of Punjab, several houses have got damaged and a number of people are stranded at various places. From Monday, the NDRF teams equipped with all necessary safety and rescue tools are engaged in rescue and relief operations.