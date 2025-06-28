Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Security Guard Arrested in Kolkata Law College Gang Rape Case

Jun 28, 2025

AMN

In West Bengal, police today arrested a security guard in the alleged gang rape case at a law college in Kolkata. He will be produced before the court today. Earlier, Kolkata Police arrested three persons including two current students and a former student. It is reported the accused are related to the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The three accused have been remanded to police custody till Tuesday. The opposition parties have organised protest marches today in Kolkata over the incident.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Police Arrest 2, Identify 33 in Child Sexual Abuse Content

Jun 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Govt suspends 25 jail officials over dereliction of duty

Jun 28, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Slams TMC Govt Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Bengal

Jun 28, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Security Guard Arrested in Kolkata Law College Gang Rape Case

28 June 2025 5:39 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Police Arrest 2, Identify 33 in Child Sexual Abuse Content

28 June 2025 5:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Govt suspends 25 jail officials over dereliction of duty

28 June 2025 4:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Slams TMC Govt Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Bengal

28 June 2025 4:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!