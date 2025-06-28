Security Guard Arrested in Kolkata Law College Gang Rape Case

AMN

In West Bengal, police today arrested a security guard in the alleged gang rape case at a law college in Kolkata. He will be produced before the court today. Earlier, Kolkata Police arrested three persons including two current students and a former student. It is reported the accused are related to the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The three accused have been remanded to police custody till Tuesday. The opposition parties have organised protest marches today in Kolkata over the incident.