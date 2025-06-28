Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Punjab Police Arrest 2, Identify 33 in Child Sexual Abuse Content

Jun 28, 2025

AMN / CHANDIGARH

Punjab Police’s Cybercrime Division has arrested two individuals and identified 33 suspects involved in viewing, transmitting and distributing Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM) using various online platforms.

The operation to nab and identify such people spanned 40 locations across 18 districts in Punjab following actionable cyber tip-lines from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Punjab State Cyber Crime Cell took the action after meticulously analysing digital evidence from platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram to track the offenders. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Cybercrime,  V Neeraja said that the arrested accused were viewing CSEAM content and sharing in other groups as well besides blackmailing a victim  and was sexually abusing minor children.

