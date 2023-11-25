इंडियन आवाज़     25 Nov 2023 08:22:53      انڈین آواز

Security environment today is further complicated: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar has said that the security environment today is further complicated with the advent of advanced, niche and disruptive technologies and autonomous platforms. He was addressing after reviewing an impressive Passing out Parade held at the picturesque Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur district in Kerala today.
 
He said cadets will encounter the known as well as the unknown and added that understanding how to act under conditions of incomplete information will always remain their highest and most urgent pursuit. He observed that a cadet’s training, education along experience will help in overcoming such challenges.
 
The CNS said that despite global hurdles, Bharat has emerged as a bright spot and is on the right track to becoming a fully developed nation by 2047. He said the country is on the path of ascendency – be it societal, cultural, economic, industrial, knowledge or military strength. 159 cadets, including the first woman cadet of the Mauritius Navy, participated in the Passing Out Parade. The cadets crossed the ‘Antim Pag’ marking the completion of their training period.

