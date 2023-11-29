इंडियन आवाज़     29 Nov 2023 08:42:55      انڈین آواز

Defence: Rajnath Singh emphasizes on producing quality defence equipment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasised producing quality defence equipment and products. He said that efforts must be made to improve skills, and workforce and attract investment capital.

Speaking during the DRDO Quality Conclave in New Delhi today, Mr. Singh said, the quality of defence equipment is very important for competing in the international market. He said, if the quality of products is not good, it will not be able to create global demand and export targets will not be attained. He said, quality culture must be developed for the development of high-quality products and equipment.

The Minister said, only quality products will help in realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub and a net defence exporter. He pointed out that those countries, which manufacture quality products, export their equipment to countries across the globe.

Stressing that quality products bring credibility to the domestic defence industry, Mr. Singh said that manufacturing quality equipment will attract global demand and bolster the country’s reputation in the international market.

