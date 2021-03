AMN / NEW DELHI

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will commence tomorrow, March 8. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 AM to 2 PM while Lok Sabha will function between 4 PM to 9 PM.

The second leg of the session will conclude on the 8th of next month. The first part of the Budget Session had started on 29th January.The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on 12th February and the Lok Sabha next day for recess.