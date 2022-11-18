Scrutiny of nominations for 2nd phase of Gujarat elections ends

Polling for second phase to be held on 5th December

AMN/ AHMEDABAD

The scrutiny of the nomination for the second phase of assembly elections in Gujarat ended today. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till 21st November. Polling for the second phase will be held on 5th December.

Meanwhile, poll campaigning intensified in Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat where polling will be held in the first phase on 1st December. As many as 788 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the polls.

Ruling BJP launched intense poll campaigning in 82 assembly constituencies of the first phase today. Party’s National President JP Nadda addressed rallies in Navsari and Ankleshwar in South Gujarat today. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Parsottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh are among others who campaigned at various places in the state today.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party leader and AAP’s CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi addressed a rally at Bhanvad in Devbhoomi Dwaraka today. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh participated in the poll campaigning at Vadodara.