Schools reopen in several states amid Covid safety protocols

AMN / WEB DESK

Schools, colleges and coaching centres in Delhi and amny other states have reopened today. Delhi Disaster Management Authority has directed that the classes to function at 50 per cent capacity to maintain social distancing as per Covid protocol. Classes 9 to 12 opened today while those for standards 6 to 8 are expected to restart from 8th of September. However, in the morning and evening shifts, there will be a gap of at least one hour between the two shifts.

Delhi government has said that no student will be forced to attend the school and the consent of parents is mandatory. Students, teachers and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed. Heads of schools and institutes have been advised to regularly sanitize class rooms, common areas and entry gates. Children have been asked not to share their food, books and other stationery items. According to Delhi government, 98 per cent of teachers and staff in government schools have received their first dose of vaccination.

Tamil Nadu

Schools and Colleges in Tamil Nadu re opened this morning. The educational institutions opened their gates at 9 in the morning and are expected to close by 3 pm. Government has prescribed Covid 19 standard operating procedures. Reports say that students were eager to get back to schools after several months of staying away from campuses.

Vaccination camps are also held at Colleges to enable students to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Students came to schools and colleges after quite a long break. The educational institutions will function six days a week. Classes are conducted in batches of not more than 20 students per class room. Online classes are also continuing as an alternate mode of teaching.

The Government has asked the managements of educational institutions to prepare health profile of students.

After more than five months, all educational institutes in Meghalaya opened their doors for students. The decision to re-open schools and colleges was taken as the overall situation of the COVID 19 has improved in the State.

According to the Government’s decision, in urban areas, classes 1 to 5 will continue in online mode; classes 6 to 8 will entail only school visits while classes 9 to 12 will be open for regular offline classes. In rural areas, classes 1 to 5 will involve school visits while 6 to 12 will be open for regular classes. A section of the parents are apprehensive about sending their children to schools while others have welcomed reopening.

Many of the schools who have reopened today have made their micro containment plans for the safety of students. All protocols such as thermal screening, using of hand sanitizer and maintaining of physical distancing would be followed according to the SOPs issued by the Government.

Meghalaya

Regarding the reopening of schools and colleges, Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui had stated that the resumption of regular classes is crucial since the students have not been able to attend schools for the past year and a half. The Minister said many teachers have welcomed the decision since it will benefit students. The teachers, parents, and students should understand that online classes cannot cater to all students, especially those who come from poor backgrounds, the Minister stated.

Uttar Pradesh

All schools for Classes 1 to 5 in Uttar Pradesh reopen today keeping in mind the necessary Covid norms. Guidelines in this regard have already been issued to all District Basic Education Officers in the state.

School administration will be responsible for the strict adherence of the covid guidelines. At the entry gate of every school, thermal screening of children will be done to check for Covid symptoms. Sanitizers will be arranged in classrooms and teaching will be conducted in two shifts.

However, it is mandatory for students to get the permission of their parents for attending physical classes. Children who do not wish to attend offline classes will be allowed to join classes online. Schools in state had already opened for classes 9 to12 from August 16, and for Classes 6 to 8 for studies from August 23. However, attendance for students has not been made compulsory.