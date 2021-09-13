India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
SC reserves Interim order on Pegasus cases

AGENCIES

The Supreme Court today reserved interim orders on a batch of petitions seeking investigation into the alleged illegal use of Pegasus spyware to snoop civilians and journalists.

The development comes as the Centre has expressed unwillingness to file an affidavit in the matter citing converns over national security.

The Court said that it will pass the order within 2-3 days.

It also added that the Solicitor General can mention the matter before it in the meanwhile if there is any rethinking on its part.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli repeatedly said that it does not want any information relating to national security and that it is only concerned with allegations of rights violation raised by ordinary citizens through illegal use of the spyware.

