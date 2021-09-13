Govt to start PM Adarsh Gram Yojna in 36 thousand villages across India

AMN / GUWAHATI

Union Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda said that his ministry would start Prdhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojna covering 36 thousand villages across the country.

Talking to media persons here, Mr. Munda said that those villages with 50 percent tribal population would be given priority under it.

He said that 1,700 tribal villages in Assam will be converted into model village.

The Minister said that another 184 new Van Dhan Kendra to be set up in the state that would benefit nearly 60 thousand people.

He also said that his ministry is working for the empowerment of the tribal people of the country.

On the granting of ST status to six communities in Assam, Mr. Munda said that the matter is under process and the Centre is holding consultation in positive way with various stakeholders.