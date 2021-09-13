India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
Govt to start PM Adarsh Gram Yojna in 36 thousand villages across India

AMN / GUWAHATI

Union Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda said that his ministry would start Prdhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojna covering 36 thousand villages across the country.

Talking to media persons here, Mr. Munda said that those villages with 50 percent tribal population would be given priority under it.

He said that 1,700 tribal villages in Assam will be converted into model village.

The Minister said that another 184 new Van Dhan Kendra to be set up in the state that would benefit nearly 60 thousand people.

He also said that his ministry is working for the empowerment of the tribal people of the country.

On the granting of ST status to six communities in Assam, Mr. Munda said that the matter is under process and the Centre is holding consultation in positive way with various stakeholders.

SPORTS

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to work in few areas outside sports to motivate people

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few areas outside s ...

Winning start is very important; Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' batsman Shikhar Dhawan feels that a winning start will go a long way to b ...

Motorsport; Third win for Rajini Krishnan, Jagan Kumar, Anfal Akdhar tops in Novice race

Chennai: Veterans Rajini Krishnan (RACR) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) posted brilliant but contrasting victori ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

