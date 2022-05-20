SC grants interim bail to SP leader Azam Khan

New Delhi |

The Supreme Court has ordered to release the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, Azam Khan on interim bail regarding a matter registered at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh in which alleged deficiency in the registration process of a school being run by a trust was found.

The bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao, and also comprising Justices B. R. Gavai and Justice A. S. Bopanna Thursday in its order, released SP leader, Azam Khan on interim bail.

The Top Court of the country using the inherent power bestowed by the Constitution of India under Article 142 released Azam Khan on interim bail.

The Bench of the Supreme Court also allowed him to apply for regular bail within a period of two weeks before the appropriate local court. The interim bail granted would be applicable till the time regular bail application is adjudicated upon, the Supreme Court today said in its order.

The Supreme Court had on May 17 reserved its order on the interim bail plea made by the SP leader, Azam Khan who has been under Judicial Custody. The bench had earlier showed displeasure in the way the High Court of Allahabad had been showing prolonged delay in the announcement of judgment in the matter of bail of Azam Khan.

Azam Khan had been in jail in Sitapur in the state of Uttar Pradesh from February 2020, as there were 89 FIRs registered against him.

On the last date of hearing it was submitted by the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S. V. Raju appearing for UP, had submitted to the Top Court that Khan had threatened the Investigating Officer while his statements were being recorded. It was also submitted by him that Khan is a Habitual Offender.