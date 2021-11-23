SC dismisses writ petition challenging proposal of land use change in Central Vista

The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a writ petition which challenged the alleged proposal to change the land use of Plot 1 in the Central Vista area from recreational to residential for the new official residences of Vice President and the Prime Minister.

A bench comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C.T. Ravikumar said that unless the petitioner is alleging malafides, the court cannot interfere since it is a matter of policy. The Apex Court also asked the petitioner, how the proposed change is impermissible in law. The petitioner had earlier unsuccessfully challenged the notifications for the Central Vista Project.