India to ban cryptocurrencies, to make way for its own digital currency

A Lok Sabha bulletin released on Tuesday said The Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, will “allow for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.”
AMN / WEB DESK
A Lok Sabha bulletin released on Tuesday said The Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, will “allow for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.”
AMN / WEB DESK
Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion India start favourite against France as they commence their campaign t ...
In Tennis, Germany's Alexander Zverev defeated World No.1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in three sets to set up a t ...
AMN The Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team was felicitated at the High Commission of India in Dhaka on Sunday ...
کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...
AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...
‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...
Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...
WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...