SC Directs SBI To Make Complete Disclosure Of Electoral Bond Details by March 21

AMN

The Supreme Court directed the State Bank of India to make a complete disclosure of all details related to electoral bonds by Thursday. The apex court said the details to be disclosed include the unique bond numbers that would reveal the link between the buyers and the recipient political parties. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed the SBI chairman to file an affidavit before it by 5 PM on 21st of March indicating that bank has disclosed all details.