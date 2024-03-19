President Murmu Asks Civil Services Officers To Make Use Of Latest Technologies For Efficient Administration

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has asked Civil Services officers to make use of the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain and big data analytics for an efficient and smart administration.

She said, convergence of new ideas and new technologies with rich and varied experiences can bring such impactful changes that one cannot even imagine. President Murmu was addressing the State civil services officers at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The officers are attending the 125th Induction Training Programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, LBSNAA, Musoorie.

President Murmu said that officers should always keep in mind sustainability and inclusiveness when they undertake any developmental work. She said, with the world facing the threats of global warming and climate change, it is essential that they take innovative measures to adopt eco-friendly practices and promote sustainability.