इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2024 05:14:00      انڈین آواز

Union Minister & Rashtriya LJP Chief Pashupati Kumar Paras Resigns From Union Cabinet

Published On:

AMN

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Chief Pashupati Kumar Paras today resigned from the Union Cabinet. This came following the NDA’s seat- sharing agreement in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections in which Mr. Paras’s party was not given any seat to contest the poll. Talking to the media in New Delhi, Mr. Paras announced his resignation alleging that injustice had been done to his party. Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is expected to join NDA Alliance. Mr. Thackeray today held a meeting with Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah as well as BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde in New Delhi.

خبرنامہ

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

