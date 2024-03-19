Union Minister & Rashtriya LJP Chief Pashupati Kumar Paras Resigns From Union Cabinet

AMN

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Chief Pashupati Kumar Paras today resigned from the Union Cabinet. This came following the NDA’s seat- sharing agreement in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections in which Mr. Paras’s party was not given any seat to contest the poll. Talking to the media in New Delhi, Mr. Paras announced his resignation alleging that injustice had been done to his party. Meanwhile, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is expected to join NDA Alliance. Mr. Thackeray today held a meeting with Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah as well as BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde in New Delhi.