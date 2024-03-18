PM Modi to contest from Varanasi only!

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Amid widespread speculation regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s potential candidacy in the southern state of Tamil Nadu or the Kanyakumari seat, in addition to his declared candidacy in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, sources indicate that he intends to contest from only one seat.

The possibility of contesting from any southern state has been dismissed, as the BJP is hesitant to experiment at this juncture, according to a source.

This decision has subdued the enthusiasm within the party, as there were hopes of increasing its vote share in the upcoming general elections and enhancing the party’s presence in the south.

Furthermore, the caste dynamics in the southern state do not align favorably with the party, and any risk at this stage could undermine the leadership.