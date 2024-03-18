FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi to contest from Varanasi only!

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Amid widespread speculation regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s potential candidacy in the southern state of Tamil Nadu or the Kanyakumari seat, in addition to his declared candidacy in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, sources indicate that he intends to contest from only one seat.

The possibility of contesting from any southern state has been dismissed, as the BJP is hesitant to experiment at this juncture, according to a source.

This decision has subdued the enthusiasm within the party, as there were hopes of increasing its vote share in the upcoming general elections and enhancing the party’s presence in the south.

Furthermore, the caste dynamics in the southern state do not align favorably with the party, and any risk at this stage could undermine the leadership.

خبرنامہ

بہتر ترقیاتی اشاریوں کے باوجود دنیا میں واضح عدم مساوات

'ایچ ڈی آئی' اعدادوشمار کا ایسا مجموعہ ہے جس میں فی کس آمدنی، ...

 پانچ سال سے کم عمر بچوں کی اموات میں 51 فیصد کمی: اقوام متحدہ

اقوام متحدہ نے اعلان کیا ہے کہ اکیسویں صدی میں پانچ سال کی عم ...

جنرل اسمبلی: اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف پاکستان کی قرارداد منظور

AMN اقوام متحدہ کی جنرل اسمبلی نے مسلمانوں کے خلاف نفرت کی لہ ...

MEDIA

Navneet Kumar Sehgal Takes Charge As New Prasar Bharati Chairman

Former IAS officer Navneet Kumar Sehgal today took charge as new Prasar Bharati Chairman. Mr. Sehgal is a 1988 ...

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

