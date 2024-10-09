THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Saudi Crown Prince reassures everyone about King Salman’s health

Oct 8, 2024

RIYADH,

Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chaired the Cabinet session in Riyadh today.

At the outset of the session, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister reassured everyone about the health of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He expressed his appreciation to everyone who asked about his health and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant him a speedy recovery.

