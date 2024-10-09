THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Laos to attend ASEAN-India Summit meet this week

Oct 9, 2024

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Laos during October 10-11 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-India Summit and the East Asia Summit to drive cooperation and economic ties with the regional bloc.

Laos is the current chair of the 10-member grouping and Modi is travelling to Vientiane at the invitation of his counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday. He is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the margins of the summits.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Saudi Crown Prince reassures everyone about King Salman’s health

Oct 8, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Negotiated solution is only pathway to restore stability in Middle East, UN-UNIFIL joint statement affirms

Oct 8, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

WHO deeply concerned over violence impacting Lebanon’s healthcare

Oct 8, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to visit Laos to attend ASEAN-India Summit meet this week

October 9, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

BSE Sensex advance over 500 points while the Nifty-50 settled above 25,000

October 8, 2024
SPORTS

India reaches semi-finals of Asian Table Tennis Championship

October 8, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh: Ustad Allauddin Khan Festival to begin in Maihar

October 8, 2024