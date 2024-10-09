PM Modi to visit Laos to attend ASEAN-India Summit meet this week

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Laos during October 10-11 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-India Summit and the East Asia Summit to drive cooperation and economic ties with the regional bloc.

Laos is the current chair of the 10-member grouping and Modi is travelling to Vientiane at the invitation of his counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, the external affairs ministry said on Tuesday. He is expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the margins of the summits.