Satya Prakash, Who reportedly Forged Dad Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s Resignation Letter, Joins JDU

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s son Satya Prakash joined the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday as the Bihar Assembly elections draw near.

Singh, a founding member of the RJD, breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi last month. The 74-year-old leader died more than a week after being admitted to the ICU with post-COVID complications.

Prakash had allegedly forged a letter in his father’s name, announcing Singh’s exit from the RJD while on the hospital bed, a week before his death.

The Bihar Assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.

