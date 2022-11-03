Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty progress to men’s doubles 2nd round of Hylo Open Super 300 tournament

AMN

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Chinese Taipei’s Lee Yang and Lu Chen to progress to the men’s doubles second round of the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament at Saarbrucken, Germany yesterday. The third-seeded Indian duo beat the Chinese Taipei pair 19-21, 21-19, 21-16.

The Satwik-Chirag duo will take on England’s Rory Easton and Zach Russ in the round of 16. In other Indian results, HS Prannoy and men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila gave walkovers to their respective rivals in their first-round matches.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal made another first-round exit, losing 15-21, 8-21 to Thailand’s fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women’s singles event. However, Malvika Bansod fought her way into the second round of the women’s singles with a hard-fought 20-22, 21-12, 21-6 win over Spain’s Clara Aazurmendi. Bansod will next play Scotland’s seventh seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.