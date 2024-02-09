इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2024 08:09:06      انڈین آواز
Sasikumar Mukund advances to singles quarterfinals in Chennai OPEN ATP Challenger

In Chennai OPEN ATP Challenger, Sasikumar Mukund has advanced to the singles quarterfinals. Mukund, the wild card Indian player reached the final event of the game, defeating Tunisia’s Moez Exhargui 7-6,6-3 to set up a clash against third seed Dalibor Svrcina the Czech Republic. The Czech player won the second-round clash against Evgeny Donskeoy 6-2,0-6,6-2. The singles draw lost two seeds with fourth-seeded Ugo Blanchet of France losing to Chinese Taipei’s Hsin Tseng 0-6,6-4,2-6.

In the doubles draw, two Indian teams advanced to the semi-finals. Fourth-seeded Rithvik Choudhary Bollipali and Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha defeated fellow Indians Parikshit Somani and Manish Suresh Kumar 5-7,6-1,10-7 while Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat French duo Dan Added and Ugo Blanchet 4-6,6-4,10-6. The top seed in the doubles event N.Sriram Balaji and Germany’s Andre Begemann were knocked out by all German duo Jacob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner 3-6, 4-6.

The doubles finals will be played tomorrow while the singles final will be played on Sunday.

