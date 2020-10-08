Sapna Choudhary is now a mother

WEB DESK

Haryanvi sensational singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary has been blessed with a baby boy recently. Sapna is married to Haryanvi actor-singer Veer Sahu, who confirmed the good news via a Facebook live. During the interaction, Veer said that he is a father now. Sapna, an ex-Bigg Boss contestant, is quite active on social media. However, she hasn’t yet confirmed about embracing parenthood.

Sapna’s husband surprised his fans by saying that he has become a father now. The couple never announced their marriage and now they have embraced parenthood. In the video, Veer was seen shutting down trolls who have been receiving vulgar comments on Sapna Choudhary’s post on knowing about her embracing parenthood.

Sapna Choudhary's mother Neelam Choudhary in an interaction with a media portal revealed that her daughter and Veer got married in January 2020 but it wasn't a grand affair as Veer's uncle passed away. However, the family is really happy with the new member and they will plan to announce their marriage and baby soon.

Sapna Choudhary and Veer Sahu married in a court. The actor’s mother expressed her joy of becoming a grandmother and also shared that both Sapna and baby boy are healthy and are doing fine. They will be celebrating this happy moment with pomp.