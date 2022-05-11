FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 May 2022 09:28:53      انڈین آواز

Santoor Maestro Shivkumar Sharma is no more, “End Of An Era,” Says Amjad Ali Khan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Renowned santoor player Pt Shivkumar Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, died in Mumbai today following a heart attack. He was 84.

Pt Shivkumar Sharma, one of India’s most well known classical musicians, died between 8 and 8:30 am at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He had been active till the end and was due to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments.

“He had a severe heart attack in the morning… He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active,” a family source told Press Trust of India.

He is survived by his wife Manorama and sons Rahul, also a santoor player, and Rohit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who condoled Sharma’s death.

“Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said.

Renowned musician Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma to be cremated with State honours at 3 pm in Mumbai on Wednesday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to veteran music composer Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on his demise.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that the humble Pandit Sharma had rendered uninterrupted service to the music industry. Pandit Sharma’s contribution to the Indian music industry will never be forgotten.

Maharashtra government has announced state funeral for Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma. He will be cremated with state honours at 3 pm at Vile Parle Pawan Hans Crematorium tomorrow.

His Son and Santur player Ravi Kumar Sharma also expressed his views on his father’s demise and said world lost a master of Santur player.
Grammy Award Winner Padmabhushan Mohanveena Exponent Pt Vishwamohan Bhatt Ji also conveyed his condolences

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Pt Shivkumar Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

As one half of musician duo Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as “Silsila”, “Lamhe”, “Chandni” and “Darr”.

Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan said Pt Shivkumar Sharma’s death was a personal loss for him.

“The passing away of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharmaji marks the end of an era. He was the pioneer of Santoor and his contribution is unparalleled. For me, it’s a personal loss and I will miss him no end. May his soul rest in peace. His music lives on forever! Om Shanti,” Amjad Ali Khan wrote in a tweet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang on second day

In the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Thailand, Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 on the second d ...

Haryana: Sports Minister launches Logo, Anthem, Jersey, and Mascot for Khelo India in Panchkula

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said largest ever contingent of ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart