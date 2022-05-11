Santoor Maestro Shivkumar Sharma is no more, “End Of An Era,” Says Amjad Ali Khan

AMN / WEB DESK

Renowned santoor player Pt Shivkumar Sharma, who took the stringed instrument to the global stage and successfully straddled the worlds of classical and film music, died in Mumbai today following a heart attack. He was 84.

He had been active till the end and was due to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments.

“He had a severe heart attack in the morning… He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still was active,” a family source told Press Trust of India.

He is survived by his wife Manorama and sons Rahul, also a santoor player, and Rohit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who condoled Sharma’s death.

“Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister said.

Renowned musician Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma to be cremated with State honours at 3 pm in Mumbai on Wednesday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to veteran music composer Padma Vibhushan Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on his demise.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that the humble Pandit Sharma had rendered uninterrupted service to the music industry. Pandit Sharma’s contribution to the Indian music industry will never be forgotten.

Maharashtra government has announced state funeral for Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma. He will be cremated with state honours at 3 pm at Vile Parle Pawan Hans Crematorium tomorrow.

His Son and Santur player Ravi Kumar Sharma also expressed his views on his father’s demise and said world lost a master of Santur player.

Grammy Award Winner Padmabhushan Mohanveena Exponent Pt Vishwamohan Bhatt Ji also conveyed his condolences

A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Pt Shivkumar Sharma was born in Jammu in 1938 and is believed to be the first musician to have played Indian classical music on the santoor, a folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir.

As one half of musician duo Shiv-Hari, he composed music with flute legend Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia for an array of films such as “Silsila”, “Lamhe”, “Chandni” and “Darr”.

Sarod player Amjad Ali Khan said Pt Shivkumar Sharma’s death was a personal loss for him.

