Sanjay Arora to be the new Delhi Police commissioner

Sanjay Arora, Director General of the ITBP and a 1988-batch officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as next Delhi Police Commissioner. Mr Arora, was appointed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG in August last year and he took charge of the India-China LAC guarding force on September 1st. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana’s tenure ends today.

The MHA order also said, S L Thaosen, Director General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, ITBP.