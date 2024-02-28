Sangeet Natak Akademi Announces Akademi Ratnas and Akademi Puraskar for 2022-2023

The Sangeet Natak Akademi has today announced its list of Akademi Ratnas and Akademi Puraskar. The Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in a special investiture ceremony. According to the Ministry of Culture, these artists cover the entire gamut of the performing arts forms such as music, dance, drama, folk and tribal art, puppetry and allied theater art forms amongst others.

The Ministry said that the Akademi’s General Council has unanimously elected six new Akademi Fellows or Akademi Ratnas. Meanwhile, the Akademi has selected ninety-two artists for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards or the Akademi Puraskar for the year 2022 and 2023. It has also selected 80 young artists for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the past two years.

